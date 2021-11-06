Waverly football catch #1 on ESPN SportCenter’s Top 10 Plays

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Did he catch it? That’s what people across the country are asking after Waverly football’s Jay Pipher appeared to make an incredible play in their semi-finals win over Norwich on Friday night.

The deep pass by quarterback Joe Tomasso appears to hit Pipher in the hands behind the back of Norwich’s Brady Smith. The ball then disappears before it bounces up between Pipher’s legs and into his hands.

The call on the field was no catch but Pipher took the ball into the endzone just to be sure.

The official on the field had a view of the ball after it disappears behind Smith and Pipher, but from the sideline view, it appears Pipher caught the ball.

Luckily for the Wolverines, they didn’t need the extra touchdown to advance in the Class C playoffs, taking Friday night’s game 35-8.

Check out the extended highlights from the Wolverines’ win below.