Waverly football game canceled Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There will be no opening kickoff for the Waverly football program this week.

The Wolverines’ game at Groton has been canceled Friday as members of the team will be in quarantine. According to the Waverly athletic department, the team will resume practice next Wednesday.

Waverly (1-3), coming off their first win of the season over Dryden, will prepare for its next game vs. Horseheads at home next Friday night. That game will mark the school’s homecoming.

The spring football season has brought several scheduling challenges and conflicts. But ultimately, the safety of the players, schools, and communities is paramount. Stick with 18 Sports on more as it develops, no official word on a potential reschedule date versus Groton.

(VIDEO – Season preview from early March)