Waverly native Shawn Welch reflects on Buccaneers boat parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day that the Buccaneers and their fans will never forget.

Last week, the team celebrated its second-ever Super Bowl Championship after beating the defending title winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. Horseheads native Joe Gilbert was there as the offensive line coach of the Buccaneers and so was Waverly native, Shawn Welch.

A New York State Wrestling Champion in 1990 at Waverly High School under the late-great, Jim McCloe, Welch has lived in Tampa since 1999. Welch went on to compete in wrestling at Syracuse University before embarking on a career in corporate sales providing police agencies with protective equipment throughout the country.

Welch, a huge Tampa sports fan, attended the boat celebration on the Tampa Bay river walk and says that it was a special moment in time. On Monday, 18 Sports spoke with Welch about this memorable experience.

Hear Welch’s words and watch some of the celebration of the new Super Bowl Champions from Tampa.