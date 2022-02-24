Waverly, S-VE/Candor each send two wrestlers to states this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Wrestling Tournament is almost here.

Action begins at 10 am on Friday at MVP Arena in Albany and runs through Saturday night. The championship finals are slated to begin at 6 pm on Saturday and plenty of area wrestlers will be battling for their spot atop the podium.

On Thursday, we took a closer look at the D-I wrestlers heading to Albany, that link is below.

Now, it’s time to preview the D-II grapplers ready to make an impact from the region. Below, each wrestler and their opening round match of the New York State Tournament.

Full brackets can be found here, courtesy of New York State Athletics: https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2022/2/19//2022_Unofficial_Brackets.pdf

NYS Wrestlers in D-II

Lucas Hoffman – Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen 8th grader, 102 pounds. (28-7) overall record, earned 7th seed, faces Gabe English (20-1) of Section 2’s of Berne-Knox-Westerlo-Mid

Devin Beach – S-VE/Candor senior, 189 pounds, (27-2) record, earned 9th seed and faces John Layfield (36-1) a senior from Section V’s Wellsville in opening round.

Ty Beeman – Waverly junior, 215 pounds, (29-9) overall record, earns 9th seed, squares off with fellow Section IV wrestler Donovan Mitcher of Groton. Mitchell has amassed a (29-7) record as a junior.

Kam Hills – Waverly freshman, 285 pounds, (21-6) record, receives first-round bye with #3 seed and will face the winner of Evan Day (20-2) of Salem-Cambridge or John Zabielski-Ram (10-2) of North Shore, both juniors, in his first match.

John Hammond – S-VE/Candor, 285 pounds, senior with (12-2) record, squares off with Nick Rogers (32-2), a senior, from General Brown in opening match as the 10th seed.