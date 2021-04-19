Waverly’s Ortiz to play in NCAA D-I soccer tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout has the chance of a soccer lifetime.

Siena College freshman, Melina Ortiz, will play in the NCAA D-I Women’s Soccer Tournament next week for the Saints. Ortiz, who’s played in seven games this season, will aim to help the program beat Arizona State in North Carolina next Wednesday, April 28 at Noon.

Ortiz was a standout at Waverly for the Wolverines in her high school career and continues to gain valuable minutes in college for the saints. Melina, a defensive back, played in 53 minutes in Siena’s MAAC Championship win over Monmouth over the weekend, a game that Siena won, 4-2, on penalty kicks.

Siena currently has a perfect (6-0-2) record while Arizona State is (8-5-2) in 2021.