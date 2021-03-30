Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso earns 18 Sports Winter MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Winning an award twice is always better than just once.

That’s the exact case for Waverly standout basketball player, Sidney Tomasso. The Wolverine has earned the 18 Sports Winter Female MVP for the second consecutive season as voted by fans on http://mytwintiers.com/sports

Tomasso also won last year and her play on the court reflected the winning vote again this season. Although the Section IV hoops season was shortened due to the virus, Tomasso still led the team in scoring and guided the Wolverines to a standout season in the Valley.

Thank you to all of the voters who took the time to vote for the best student-athletes of the winter season. Thousands of votes were tallied and 18 Sports is proud to showcase each athlete’s storied season on our voting list.