ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of action on the diamond in local baseball.

In the NYCBL, the Hornell Steamers held off the Mansfield Destroyers at home, 7-5, inching closer to securing the second seed in the league playoffs. Jordyn Smith was a perfect 4-for-4 on the night for Hornell driving in two runs on two doubles for the Steamers. Jack Loftus hit a solo home run in the third inning for Hornell.

The Steamers are off Thursday and then hit the road Friday night at Olean.

In the PGCBL, the Elmira Pioneers to a hit to the playoff hopes with a tough 5-3 loss at Jamestown. Horseheads grad Frank Wayman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski added a double in the loss for the Pioneers.

Elmira travels to Batavia Thursday at 7 pm.

In the New York State Section 1E Tournament, the Big Flats 10/12 All-Stars staged a monumental comeback in a 9-6 win over Camden. Big Flats trailed 6-0 in the game but stormed back to keep their season alive. Next up for Big Flats, a date with Vestal Thursday night at 6 pm in Cortland.

The winner advances to play Fayetteville-Manlius in the Sectional Championship Saturday. Since F-M is unbeaten in the tournament, Big Flats or Vestal would have to beat them twice for the title. Big Flats lost to F-M in their opening round game 8-7 Sunday in a walk-off.