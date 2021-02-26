Wellsboro basketball gets revenge on Troy & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The region's premiere hockey talent is off the ice for now.

Johnny Beecher, a sophomore center for the University of Michigan, is out with an upper-body injury for the Wolverines. No timetable has been set for his return. Wolverine head coach Mel Pearson says the injury could be a week, a month or more depending on the future outlook. Pearson provided previous statements first to the Michigan Daily earlier this week.