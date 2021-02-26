Wellsboro basketball gets revenge on Troy & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local scores and highlights from Thursday night.

The Wellsboro boys basketball team avenged an early-season loss to Troy on their home court. Plus, Horseheads boys basketball surged past Waverly, check out the local scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellsboro 55, Troy 52
Athens 73, Towanda 54
Canton 63, Sayre 54
Horseheads 63, Waverly 57

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elmira ND 75, O-M 31
Athens 42, NP/Mansfield 21
Waverly 56, Horseheads 43

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Syracuse 92, Boston College 75

