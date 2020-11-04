Wellsboro boys soccer playoff game moved to Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The unbeaten Wellsboro boys soccer team is playing the waiting game.

But, just for one day. The unbeaten Hornets (11-0) will play in the District IV Class AA semi against Midd-West at home Thursday at 5 pm. Originally, the game was slated for tonight but was moved due to a scheduling conflict. The game now joins several area teams vying for District IV Championships.

In other action, three Northern Tier League (NTL) teams will hit the volleyball court Thursday night. In Class A volleyball, Canton plays Galeton at 4:30 pm at Williamson High School. In the nightcap in Class AA, North Penn/Liberty will play Wellsboro for their respective District IV title.

Athens volleyball travels to Berwick at 5 pm in a District IV crossover title game. 18 Sports will have a full recap and highlights Thursday night at 11. A full slate is listed below.