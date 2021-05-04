Wellsboro’s Adam Cornell to race at Watkins Glen Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wellsboro’s Adam Cornell continues to race for his ultimate dream.

Cornell, 20, has competed all over the country in the sport. From finishing second in Daytona in his respective circuit to excelling at the Skip Barber Racing School in Florida, Cornell will have a special opportunity this weekend.

Adam will compete in the American Endurance Race (AER) at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Race time is slated for 9 am and it will mark the second opportunity Cornell has had to race on the very same track that his father did in his own career.

The AER series is considered a prospects division of the IMSA Racing circuit. Cornell is in search of taking the next step in his accomplished career and is in search of a major sponsor to assist with that effort.

A full weekend schedule is listed below for the weekend as referenced from AmericanEnduranceRacing.com.