WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier basketball star made her college plans official.

Emma Coolidge signed her letter of intent to play college hoops at Juniata College on Thursday. Coolidge, The NTL Defensive Player of The Year, paced the Hornets on both sides of the court this past season making her one of the most exciting talents in the region.

Emma put up 11.1 points per game, had 164 rebounds and had 74 assists with 74 steals. For her career, Coolidge had 565 total points, 403 rebounds, 109 assists 142 steals and nine blocked shots.

Juniata, located in Pennsylvania, plays in the Landmark Conference and went (6-18) last season. Coolidge will unquestionably bring her multi-faceted game to the Eagles next year and help elevate the program.

(Photo: Courtesy of Wellsboro Basketball.com)