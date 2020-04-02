Wellsburg’s Randy Phillips & nephew net big trout on first day

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The first day of fishing season in New York did not disappoint.

The day was especially memorable under the circumstances the world is facing under the restrictions of the coronavirus outbreak. With fisherman and anglers standing at least six feet apart, it was a unique experience at Catherine Creek in Millport.

But, it was an experience that Randy Phillips of Wellsburg will never forget. Not only did he catch a big rainbow trout, but his nephew, Cullin Cole, caught the biggest fish of the day between them. Cullin secured a 30 inch rainbow trout weighing over 10 pounds.

Wednesday, Phillips discussed with 18 Sports the importance of getting outdoors and boosting overall morale. In fact, Phillips has been fishing on opening day in the Twin Tiers for decades. This year, even in the face of social distancing, Phillips would not miss it.