West wins Ernie Davis Classic & McGraw earns first win for Elmira College hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Ernie Davis Classic football all-star game went West.

The West squad rolled over the East, 41-7, Tuesday night at Johnson City High School. The game showcases the top high school football talent in Section IV each year. Not only is it a true honor to be selected, memories are created for a lifetime for each player.

West stormed out to a big lead and never let up going up 21-0 after S-VE/Candor’s Nick Thomas scored on an eight-yard touchdown run in the first half. That score was preceded by Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour’s Cayden Confer’s touchdown run from inside the five.

This marked the first time in over a decade the West team beat East. The last time came in 2009.

In other action on Tuesday night, Elmira College earned its first win of the season besting Hilbert College on the road 83-69. It was the first collegiate win for first-year Elmira head coach Casey McGraw.

Elmira trailed by 12 at the half but outscored Hilbert 52-26 in the second half to earn the win. A total of four players scored in double figures led by senior forward Rashad Nurse with 22 points for Elmira (1-4). Dylan Jacob scored 16 points, Bryan Adams had 14 and Jeff Jung Jr. chipped in 10 on the night.

The Soaring Eagles will next play in the Rochester Holiday Inn Downtown Tournament versus Olivet College at 4 pm at the University of Rochester Saturday. Elmira then returns home to play Penn Tech College November 30 at 5 pm.