ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV is proud to work with the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier.

On Wednesday, 18 Sports will host a special telethon at WETM-TV to help raise money for cancer research and support starting at 5 pm and will run through our 6 pm show. Live updates will be provided throughout each show in an effort to generate calls and donations in the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we will aim to raise as much funds to help eliminate the disease in the future. The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is an initiative to show the support for men and women in their battle against breast cancer.

The sickness impacts more than just one person, it has a forever impact on families, friends, colleagues and communities. As we team up with the American Cancer Society, join us in the fight and help now through your generous donation.

Full donation information and how you can help here at this link:

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=102778&pg=personal&px=57998394