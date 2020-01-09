WETM-TV Jr. Sportscaster – Trenton Oldfield

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to bring you a special first-time event.

Following in the footsteps of WETM’s Jr. Weathercaster, 18 Sports introduces our first Jr. Sportscaster. Meet 11-year-old, Trenton Oldfield. A Horseheads native who loves sports and if there’s one thing he enjoys more than just the games, it’s having the chance to talk about them.

Passionate about lacrosse, Trenton is thrilled to tell us more about a recent Corning player who signed to the division one level.

On Wednesday night, we give you a glimpse of how Trenton did in front of the camera and studio for the first time at WETM-TV. You can watch Trenton’s full sportscast here.

If you or someone you know would like to submit to the Jr. Sportscaster contest, visit the following link and look at the submission rules. We would like to thank Trenton for coming in and being the very first Jr. Sportscaster in WETM-TV history!