WETM-TV remembers beloved colleague Lloyd Hall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The WETM-TV family mourns the loss of a beloved colleague and friend.

Engineer Lloyd Hall passed away unexpectedly last Thursday with family by his side. He was just 55. Hall worked at WETM-TV for the better part of six years and was a go-to source for equipment and IT work. On Thursday, the WETM-TV family honored Hall and his life in the same studio he did so much work on.

Hall leaves behind many loving family members including longtime partner, Tracy Singh, his daughter Angela, mother Inas “Ruby” Hall and siblings: Dan (Gloria) Hall, Lois (David) Scott, Randy (Terry) Hall, and Penny (Gary) Sherwood.

For more information on his life, a full obituary has been completed by our media partner, The Corning Leader, and can be read here: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/the-leader/obituary.aspx?n=lloyd-byron-hall&pid=198594929&fhid=3884

Lloyd will be sorely missed and never forgotten by the WETM-TV family. Watch this emotional tribute to the life and legacy of Lloyd Hall.