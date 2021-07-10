WFXR Sports Sitdown : Former Virginia Tech Basketball Star Bimbo Coles

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. --- The grandmother of a missing 2-year-old New Jersey boy, whose alleged kidnapping at the hands of his father led to an Amber Alert Friday, says her missing grandson -- along with his mother and father -- could be as far away as Georgia.

Sebastian Rios, 2, was last seen on Thursday, according to New Jersey State Police. He was in Rahway, New Jersey, where he is from, Highland Park Police said.