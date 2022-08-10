ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Race week is upon us.

Next weekend The Go Bowling at The Glen will bring the biggest stars of NASCAR to Watkins Glen International. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer. To kick things off, we bring in the president of the world’s most famous road course.

On Monday night at 6 pm, Watkins Glen International president Michael Printup will be the lead sports anchor for the show. Printup, who’s been on-set prior, aims to excite and entertain sports fans in style leading up to the main event next Sunday with the Go Bowling at The Glen race.

One of the sport’s most dynamic leaders, Printup has helped build WGI into a must-see attraction on the NASCAR circuit. A Hamburg, New York native, Printup is proud of the state and always works to make the track experience better for all fans.

Watkins Glen International has been tabbed as the top NASCAR track in the country as voted by fans via USA Today numerous times. Don’t miss Michael Printup bring the energy and thrill of NASCAR week at Watkins Glen this Monday on 18 Sports at 6 only on WETM-TV.

And, don’t miss The Glen All-Access NASCAR special Friday night August 19 at 7:30 live from Watkins Glen International on WETM-TV.