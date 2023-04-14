DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WETM) – Motorsports and Watkins Glen racing icons Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson have been announced as inductees to the 2024 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson received the news that they would be among eight members of the 2024 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America class, on Friday. Dixon is a four-time winner at Watkins Glen International in the IndyCar series. In addition to the wins, the New Zealand native also scored six podiums at the track. Johnson earned two pole awards and eight-top ten finishes, but is most remembered at WGI for a wild crash in the 2000 Lysol 200 Busch (now Xfinty) Series race.

The now 42-year old Dixon still competes in the IndyCar Series, as he chases a seventh title and the all-time wins record. Dixon is second to racing legend AJ Foyt for most open-wheel championships and wins. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver currently has 53 career wins including the 2008 Indianapolis 500 and Watkins Glen Grand Prix races from 2005-2007 and 2016. Dixon finished second in the 2017 Watkins Glen Grand Prix, the last time IndyCar raced at the track.

Jimmie Johnson enters the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America as one of three seven-time NASCAR champions, along with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. Johnson dominated much of the 2000s with five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006-2010 and two more in 2013 and 2016. The now 47-year old sits in sixth place in all-time wins with 83 in the series, most of which came in the famed Hendrick Motorsports #48 car.

Watkins Glen International’s victory lane was one that always alluded the legendary driver, but that does not mean he didn’t make memories at the track. Johnson earned two pole awards at the track, however his most famous moment at WGI was a crash. In the 2000 Lysol 200 Busch Series race, Johnson lost his brakes and launched into the turn one wall. To ease the concern of race fans, a young Johnson climbed out of his #92 car and onto the roof, raising his arms, as if he won the race. In 2021, Johnson caught up with 18 Sports and shared that he has a piece of the foam wall from the 2000 crash framed in his office.

In addition two his NASCAR success, Johnson jumped to IndyCar in 2021, following his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition. Johnson raced two-seasons in the series and was a teammate of Scott Dixon for Chip Ganassi Racing. The driver of the famed 48, stepped away from IndyCar in 2022 and has since returned to NASCAR in an owner/part-time driver role with the newly re-named Legacy Motor Club. Legacy Motor Club was formally known as Petty GMS Racing.

Dixon and Johnson will head to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located in Daytona Beach, Florida, next year for the induction. Joining the legendary drivers will be the all-time winningest Top Fuel Funny Car crew chief Austin Coil, actor and sports car driver Paul Newman, sports car driver John Surtees, motorcycle pioneer Bud Elkins, and the creators of the HANS Device Jim Downing and Dr. Bob Hubbard.