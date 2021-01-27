WGI to hold special racing auction during opening weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International is gearing up for a grand return.

The track is already highlighting NASCAR weekend in August, but this year’s opening weekend will provide something special for all race fans. On his birthday Wednesday night, track president Michael Printup shares with 18 Sports the news of a major auction that will happen online during opening weekend in April.

The auction will be for charity and will include items from Dale Earnhardt and other notable names like Jeff Gordon and more in racing. A total of $75K of merchandise will be up for auction with more information to come on TheGlen.com.

Printup shares detailed information with 18 Sports on the future of the auction and what fans can expect. Opening weekend at the track is scheduled for April 10.