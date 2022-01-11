Who were the top performers for the first weekend of mobile sports betting in NYS?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is the latest state to allow mobile sports betting, which began on Saturday, January 8. Residents can now place a bet on their phone from the comfort of their own homes.
According to DraftKings, about 68% of total bets from New York were placed on the NFL, 18% on the NBA and 9% on college football. About 54% of all handle was placed on the NFL, 23% on the NBA and 17% on college football.
Here are the top performers in New York from the weekend according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Most bet teams
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans
- Dallas Cowboys
- Washington Football Team
Most bet games
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- #3 Georgia vs #1 Alabama (1/10)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Most bet players
- Austin Ekeler
- Jonathan Taylor
- Rob Gronkowski
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Hunter Renfrow
- Travis Kelce
- Josh Jacobs
- D’Onta Foreman
- Josh Allen
- Mark Andrews
Most bet props
- Justin Herbert to throw a 3rd Quarter TD Pass (Halftime boost)
- Take Flight: Zach Wilson to throw for 250+ yards and a Passing Touchdown
- Bing Bong: Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to record 60+ combined points and rebounds
- Franchise Player: Josh Allen to record 4+ Passing Touchdowns
- Klaynaissance: Klay Thompson to make 4+ 3-pointers (Odds boost)
- Stefon Diggs over 5.5 receptions
- Rob Gronkowski over 6.5 receptions
- Josh Allen Over 299.5 Passing Yards + Over 29.5 Rushing Yards + Over 0.5 Passing TDs + Over 0.5 Rushing TDs
- Stefon Diggs over 230.5 receiving yards
- Rob Gronkowski over 84.5 receiving yards