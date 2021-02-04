Chase for the Championship | UVA finally falls, but quickly gets back up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers were the Atlantic Coast Conference’s lone undefeated team in conference play, but that is no longer the case.

A loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech knocked the then 8th-ranked Cavaliers back to their current standing.

Nevertheless, Tony Bennett and his championship pedigree helped UVA get back on its feet quickly and defeat the N.C. State Wolfpack on Wednesday night.

With Virginia finally going down in ACC play, the race for the regular-season championship is heating up. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of games being postponed, anything can change as we inch closer to March.

Thursday on Chase for the Championship, we continue to look at who can separate themselves in the final weeks.