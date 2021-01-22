PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - A local diving standout is going to the next big level.

Corning's Nick Jubilee signed his letter of intent to dive at Seton Hall University for The Pirates. Jubilee, who's set numerous pool records for the Hawks, instantly fell in love with the campus and program. The signing was held at Corning High School with social distancing measures in place for visitors and members of the media.