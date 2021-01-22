PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
2-vehicle crash reported in Mansfield
‘Just want to say thank you’: First lady Jill Biden delivers cookies to National Guard troops
Video
A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis
Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages and State Budget Breakdown
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills CB Tre’Davious White reflects on decision to play in a season full of uncertainty
Wheels up: Bills fans making the trek to KC for the big game
Video
Buffalo Bills Off to Kansas City for AFC Title Game
Video
In enemy territory: Chiefs backer bar in heart of Bills country ready for Sunday’s game
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 01:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 01:09 PM EST
Bills CB Tre’Davious White reflects on decision to play in a season full of uncertainty
Wheels up: Bills fans making the trek to KC for the big game
Video
Buffalo Bills Off to Kansas City for AFC Title Game
Video
In enemy territory: Chiefs backer bar in heart of Bills country ready for Sunday’s game
Video
26 Shirts releases special edition Bills t-shirt for a good cause
Video
Buffalo Bills Report – AFC Championship preview
Video
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Jan. 22
Live
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship vs Buffalo Bills
Youth sports in New York can begin Feb. 1 with local health department approval
Video
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Bills CB Tre’Davious White reflects on decision to play in a season full of uncertainty
Wheels up: Bills fans making the trek to KC for the big game
Video
Buffalo Bills Off to Kansas City for AFC Title Game
Video
In enemy territory: Chiefs backer bar in heart of Bills country ready for Sunday’s game
Video
26 Shirts releases special edition Bills t-shirt for a good cause
Video
Buffalo Bills Report – AFC Championship preview
Video
More Sports
NBA Stats
Twin Tiers Takedown
Athens Brian Courtney pushing forward for Virginia wrestling
Video
Corning’s Drew Witham wins Winter MVP
Video
Cornell Wrestling – 2020 play-by-play highlights
Video
A look back: Seymour’s career at Troy
Video
Corning’s Witham named Section IV wrestler of the year
Video
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour wins second straight state title
Video
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour advances in PIAA Wrestling Tournament
Video
Horseheads wrestling sends record number to states
Video
Tioga wrestling primed for big state tournament
Video
Donovan Smith earns Athlete of The Week
Video
More Twin Tiers Takedown
Wheels up: Bills fans making the trek to KC for the big game
Video
Bills Web Special
Video
Chiefs backer bar in heart of Bills country
Video
26 Shirts Bills Design
Video
Bills Report AFC January 22, 2021
Video
Youth sports in New York can begin Feb. 1 with local health department approval
Video
Cuomo/Palmesano gives go-ahead to high-risk HS Sports starting
Video
BREAKING: Baseball legend and Mobile native Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Buffalo Kickoff Live Thursday
Video
Elmira Enforcers begin training camp
Video
More Sports
Tweets by @WETM18Sports
Trending Now
Gov. Cuomo announces expanded deployment of community vaccination kits to strengthen fairness and equity in vaccine distribution process
Weather
Finger Lakes SPCA – A dog named Grizzly needs your help recovering from animal cruelty
GoFundMe started to pay for local high school student’s funeral arrangements
COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in Johnson City
Video
COVID-19 vaccine available at select Elmira, Binghamton Weis Market pharmacies for eligible residents
Video
Benefits card stolen from pregnant mother in Elmira, police searching for suspects
Video
Parking restrictions in Bath this weekend for Daryl Tombs funeral procession
Video
Steuben County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
Video
First Responder Appreciation: Remembering Daryl Tombs
Video