Witham to wrestle at D-I LIU, Gentile signs with St. Bonaventure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area standouts made their college plans official Thursday.

Drew Witham, perhaps the greatest Hawk wrestler in recent memory, announced his plans to wrestle for D-I Long Island University for the Sharks. Witham capped off a stellar senior season by placing third at the New York State tournament and earned Section IV Wrestler of The Year.

Witham’s state place finish was tied for the second best in school history, dating back to Ben Haradon-Keane’s second-place nod in 2002. Drew racked up a staggering (39-4) record at 132 pounds and a career mark of (130-13) in his time for the Hawks. A true grinder, Witham has impeccable scramble ability and is as tough as anyone in the neutral position. Hear from Drew as he captures a lifelong dream.

Also on Thursday, Elmira basketball standout, Morgan Gentile, signed to play basketball at D-I St. Bonaventure for the Bonnies. Gentile became the third player on this year’s Express squad to play at the same level, Kiara Fisher is heading to Syracuse, and Zaria Demember-Shazer is going to Marist College.

The All-STAC and All-State performer is thrilled to take her talents to the next level.

“I’m extremely excited that my commitment is finally official,” Gentile said. “I’ve dreamed of playing D-I basketball ever since I was a little girl and now my dreams have turned into a reality.”

Gentile added that it took years of true commitment to the game to make her dream happen.

“There’s a lot I have had to sacrifice and work hard for and I’m grateful that I have…I can’t wait to play with the girls at St Bonaventure and play for coach Fleming and the rest of the coaching staff.”

If Gentile’s successful high school career is any indication of her college future, then we’re in for another very special run. Morgan is equally excited, “I can’t wait to get started!”