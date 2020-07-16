WJ Farmer completes big comeback in Horseheads Babe Ruth

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a comeback that just couldn’t be denied.

After trailing by six runs, WJ Farmer Insurance completed an improbable comeback win, 9-8, over Barbers Funeral Home Wednesday night in Horseheads Babe Ruth action. It was already the second night of play for kids ages (13-16) this week, opening night was Monday night at Mill Street Field.

Two months ago, 18 Sports first brought you the story on how the league would adapt to safety amid the virus. After players were required to complete a hold harmless waiver, the schedule would be set for play.

In other action, Big Flats GHC cruised past CPPLL Mooney’s, 12-2, in Senior League Action.

