Wrestling star Tommy Dreamer coming to Chemung County Fair

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A pro wrestling great is coming to Horseheads for a night of sports entertainment.

Current IMPACT and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer will headline a special wrestling card at The Chemung County Fair on Thursday, August 5. Dreamer will compete in a falls count anywhere match for East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW) at the fairgrounds for Slam Fest 21.

Event time and ticket information will be released in the coming days for the ECPW show which will mark the first live pro wrestling event in the Elmira region since prior to the pandemic.

Dreamer, who was an original of the acclaimed Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in the 1990’s, is also a voice on Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM. “The Innovator of Violence” is known throughout the world in professional wrestling and will no doubt bring his hardcore style to Horseheads in August.

More on this as it develops.

(PHOTO: WWE) (VIDEO: Global Force Wrestling)