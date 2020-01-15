WWE Elmira TV promo released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The countdown is on.

WWE Smackdown LIVE returns to Elmira’s First Arena next month. Tickets are going fast at the First Arena box office and on Tickets.com for the big show on Saturday, February 29th at 7:30 P.M. Prices start as low as $15 per ticket to see the best in World Wrestling Entertainment on the Road to WrestleMania tour.

Thanks to WWE, WETM-TV Sports has a special look at the television promo commercial for fans looking for a preview of what’s to come.

In the main event of the night, Roman Reigns will battle King Corbin in a loser eats dog food match, plus, see Bayley, The Miz and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a star-studded night of action (card subject to change).

Also of note, WETM-TV sports director, Andy Malnoske, will be featured on the preshow before the main card that night at First Arena. Check out the event promo as WETM-TV Sports continues to get you ready for WWE Elmira.