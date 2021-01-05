WWE in Elmira for special Beth Phoenix documentary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wrestling pride of Elmira will be getting a special documentary.

On Monday, a production team for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came to Elmira to capture footage of Beth Phoenix’s home city. The youngest WWE Hall of Famer in 2017 at age 36, Phoenix was the first-ever female high school wrestler at Elmira Notre Dame in the late 1990’s. From there, her career only flourished.

Phoenix (real name Beth Copeland), went on to become a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion. She became known as “The Glamazon” after running through opponents in the ring with ease. Beth also became the second woman to ever compete in the Royal Rumble match. Phoenix was also named the Diva of The Year at the 2008 Slammy Awards.

Now, Beth serves as a color commentator for the NXT brand in Orlando. Her special documentary will air in March on WWE Network. Take a special look at a preview of the overall shoot with WWE Senior Producer, Steve Conoscenti.