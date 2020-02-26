WWE SmackDown’s Greg Hamilton talks big Elmira show

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – SmackDown Live is almost here.

On Saturday night, World Wrestling Entertainment will bring its blue brand superstars to First Arena on The Road To WrestleMania in Elmira. Wrestling action begins at 7:30 pm and WWE will also be holding a special one-hour Kick-Off show starting at 6:30 pm.

18 Sports is helping host the Kick-Off event and will recognize Corning blind and autistic wrestler, 13-year-old, Jake Cole. First Arena’s doors will open at 6 pm. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the venue early in order to not miss any of the Kick-Off show.

Tuesday afternoon, 18 Sports spoke with WWE ring announcer, Greg Hamilton, who has worked his way up to a prime spot on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox. Hamilton, who has been with the company since 2015, has virtually done it all with WWE. Greg worked his way up the ladder starting in NXT, to years later, announcing WrestleMania-the company’s annual hallmark event seen worldwide. Hamilton is proof that the biggest dreams and aspirations of a performer can come true.

Although Hamilton will not be at this particular show Saturday night, he has been to Elmira before and knows plenty about the strong fanbase that exists for WWE. Hamilton tells us how WWE is amping up their community involvement within each live event they do and Elmira will be more of the same.

Don’t miss SmackDown Live on WWE’s Road to WrestleMania in Elmira this Saturday night, only a few tickets remain. And, use the hashtag #WWEElmira for all things social media for Saturday’s big show.