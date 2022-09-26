ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) were slated to come to Elmira in October.

Now, fans will have to wait to see their favorite WWE Superstars. Monday, the company announced that the Sunday Stunner event at Elmira’s First Arena on Sunday, October 9 has been canceled. First Arena confirmed the cancellation via press release Monday afternoon.

Full refunds will be available at the point of purchase and at the First Arena Box Office. October’s Sunday Stunner event would have marked the first time since February 2020 WWE would have returned to Elmira.

“We were informed by WWE that the October 9th event at First Arena is being canceled,” First Arena tenant Steve Donner said. “They were concerned that ticket sales were not moving up to their expectations in advance of the event. We are working with WWE to reschedule an event in the Spring of 2023. Refunds will be offered to ticket buyers from the source that they purchased their tickets. We are disappointed for area wrestling fans but we will continue to bring wrestling events to the arena.”

