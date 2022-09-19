ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In October, the WWE returns to First Arena for the first time since 2020.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) comes back to Elmira on Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm with its huge Sunday Stunner event. Some major names and talent will be on the official match card bringing in stars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. The card is subject to change but get your tickets now before they’re gone.

Visit https://firstarena.net/ to purchase tickets or call the First Arena box office (607) 734-7825

Plus, if you buy a ticket you will automatically be entered for a chance to meet a WWE Superstar backstage in Elmira at Sunday Stunner. Don’t miss out on this special experience with WWE and First Arena.

Full match card listed below for Sunday Stunner on October 9 with major talent such as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champions Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Street Profits, WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley and more.