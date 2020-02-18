WWE to recognize Corning wrestler Jake Cole at First Arena show

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A dream will come true for one Corning wrestler.

On Saturday, February 29th, Jake Cole will be a special guest at First Arena for World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) SmackDown Live event. Cole, who was born blind and with autism, was recently diagnosed with stage four kidney failure and is in need of a transplant.

Last May, Cole then just 13-years-old, shared his journey with 18 Sports in a story that proved that all things are possible. As a member of the modified wrestling team last year, Cole won a match on the mat, showing the rest of the world that he’s a true fighter.

Cole continues to battle and is also a huge WWE fan. With the help of WWE and 18 Sports, Cole will be recognized on the SmackDown Live preshow event, which begins at 6:30 pm. Jake will attend the event with his family and he is thrilled to experience WWE live in his hometown region.

18 Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, will be a special contributor on the SmackDown Live preshow that night to help tell Jake’s story and inspire fans at First Arena. Tickets are going fast, don’t miss your opportunity to see Jake team up with 18 Sports and WWE.

To watch Jake’s complete story from last May, click on this link: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/

The Cole family has also established a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs associated with a potential transplant for Jake.