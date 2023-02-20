ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new school and a new show hits the Arnot Mall in Big Flats.

Xcite Wrestling invades the former Macy’s store location at the mall for the very first time. On Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm Xcite will celebrate its XI Anniversary. Doors open at 6 pm with general admission tickets set for $15 and front row seats for $30. Fans can also purchase tickets at xcitewrestling.com.

The card features former WWE NXT and Ring of Honor star Bobby Fish, Campbell native HC Loc, an ECW original talent who reached great success in the industry. Loc, real name Sean Knowles, is the head trainer at The X2 facility at The Arnot Mall. HC also made appearances in Ring of Honor, WWE, and several other notable promotions around the country.

Plenty of other great regional talents including Corning’s own TJ Epixx will be on the card in March. The immediate goal of The X2 is to hold monthly shows at their new venue. The Arnot Mall Anniversary event is night two in as many nights for Xcite Wrestling. On Friday, March 3 Xcite kicks off their celebration at The Oakdale Mall at The original X with a solid card and appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Tito Santana.

The Training center at The Arnot Mall is for potential professional wrestlers and other talents looking to break into the industry. The school at The X2 is officially named The Fighting Arts Pro Wrestling Institute, which was previously located in Campbell before moving to The Arnot Mall full-time. Before the big show Saturday night in March, students can also be a part of a special seminar led by Bobby Fish. Full information on the seminar can be found below.

18 Sports is proud to support Xcite Wrestling, The Fighting Arts Pro Wrestling Institute and their respective futures. Take a special look as we get a first-hand look at The X2, check out the video player above for more.