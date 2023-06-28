HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Xcite Wrestling is back with a big event.

Local promotion, Xcite Wrestling returns to Horseheads to kick-off their Battle New York Tournament. The professional wrestling promotion takes to the Arnot Mall Event Center (or the X2) for the first round of this year’s tournament, on Friday night. The event spans two nights, with first round action being decided in Horseheads and final round action wrapping up, on Saturday in Johnson City. Saturday will mark the final time Xcite visits the Oakdale Commons.

Night 1 at the X2 will feature 8 matches of first round tournament action. Opening matches will include locally know wrestlers like Sean Carr and Campbell native and wrestling legend H.C. Loc, as well as Xcite World Champion Mike Skyros, and WWE Alumni Coilin Delaney.

Corning native and one half of the Xcite Tag Team Champions, TJ Epixx, believes that the tournament is a treat for fans, and features matches he wants to watch himself.

“It’s sixteen of the best in the area competing to win this tournament, said Epixx. With no exaggeration, we’ve had some great cards, but this is the most stacked one. This card features some of the best in the area, to the point where I want to see some of the matches myself.”

A full look at the first round matches for Xcite Wrestling’s Battle New York is pictured below:

(Photo Courtesy: Xcite Wrestling Facebook)

Corning’s TJ Epixx has become a true fan favorite alongside his tag partner Chael Connors. The Xcite Tag Team Champions, calling themselves CXR, will be in action on Night 1, defending their titles against the team known as the NU Backseatz.

For Epixx, performing close to home is something he will always cherish.

“It’s a dream come true, said Epixx. I’ve lived in this area my whole life and obviously growing up, there wasn’t as much wrestling, other than when WWE was in town. Now we have it here every single month.”

Not only is working with Xcite a dream for the high flying wrestler, but the impact he has made on young fans in the area is something he is proud of.

“I have little kids come up to me every show and tell me they want to be pro wrestlers when they grow up, said Epixx. It’s cool to see that they are like me, when I was a kid. Hopefully they can do what I do when they grow up, and it’s a lot easier for them than it was for me, to find out how to become a pro wrestler in this area.”

The Corning native reflected back on Xcite’s first show in Horseheads, when he and Connors (CXR) won the tag team titles. Epixx shared that he hopes fans and wrestlers can make lifelong memories at local shows like he did, this past March.

“To be able to accomplish that in front of friends and family, in my hometown, and at a place that I’m so happy to bring pro wrestling to was so surreal, said Epixx. I am always going to cherish that.”

Doors open for Night 1 of Xcite Wrestling’s Battle New York in the X2, at the Arnot Mall on Friday, June 30th at 6 p.m. The first match of the night kicks-off at 7 p.m.

For tickets and other information on Xcite Wrestling Battle New York, Night 1 at the Arnot Mall, or Night 2 at the Oakdale Commons, visit the Xcite Wrestling Facebook page or xcitewrestling.com.