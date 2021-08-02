Xfinity driver Brandon Jones discusses WGI return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A driver on the rise is coming back to Watkins Glen International.

Xfinity series driver Brandon Jones will compete this Friday and Saturday during race weekend. First, in the ARCA race on Friday and then during the NASCAR Xfinity series circuit on Saturday. Jones, 24, will become one of the hottest free agents at the end of the season and will be looking to make the jump the NASCAR Cup series next season.

Jones’ best finish at Watkins Glen was a seventh place finish in 2018 and he’s thrilled to comeback to Watkins Glen and compete once again. 18 Sports spoke with Jones via Zoom on Monday.

Plus, Watkins Glen International public relations and marketing manager, Mike Gardner, gives us his perspective on the big weekend upon its return.