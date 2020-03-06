Yankees great Bucky Dent coming to Elmira, Enforcers streak continues

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers and the Pioneers continue to thrive in Elmira.

The Enforcers torched the visiting Mentor Ice Breakers on Thursday, 4-1, behind two big goals from Glen Patterson. It was the Enforcers’ eighth consecutive win which puts them just one point behind first place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) Eastern Conference.

Goalie Joe Young added 31 saves on the night for the Enforcers. Elmira returns home Friday night against Mentor at 7:05 pm at First Arena.

Also of major news, the annual Elmira Pioneers Hot Stove Dinner returns on April 23rd at the Elmira Holiday Inn Riverview. This year’s guest of honor will be New York Yankees great, Bucky Dent, the 1978 World Series MVP.

Dent, a three-time All-Star, played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) with four different teams. Dent went on to be the manager of the Yankees in 1989 and 1990.

Bucky will sign autographs and take pictures with fans at Hot Stove Dinner for a night to remember. For ticket information visit ElmiraPioneers.com or call (607) 734-PUCK