Zach Levey earns first place at ECWC wrestling tourney

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout won big on the college circuit.

Zach Levey, a freshman on the SUNY Brockport wrestling team, earned first place after winning the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Tournament at Ithaca College. Levey won the 133-pound weight class after going a perfect (3-0) on the day.

In the championship round, Levey earned a major decision over Ithaca’s Luis Hernandez 16-6. Levey, who eclipsed 100 wins and was a two-time New York State place-winner at Horseheads High School, is (12-5) on the season.

Sunday’s tournament was a big confidence builder for three from the area in the Brockport program. Fellow Horseheads grad, Chris Eames, placed second at 184 pounds. And, Corning’s Matt Kline took second place at 165 for Brockport.