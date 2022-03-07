Zach Levey’s first match released for NCAA Wrestling Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads standout wrestler Zach Levey knows who he’s up against.

Levey, a freshman for SUNY Brockport, earned a trip the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships by placing third at the Mideast Regionals in Elizabethtown last month.

The official tournament brackets were released Monday night.

Levey, unseeded at 133 pounds, will face seventh seed Kyle Kaiser of Roger Williams University. Kaiser is a junior with a (29-1) overall record and has won his last 27 matches in a row.

Levey (23-7) has impressed many this season and he hopes to add more success to it with a big place finish.

Levey will now travel to NCAA’s on March 11-12 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.