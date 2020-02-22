Zach Sullivan signs with new baseball team in Lincoln

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Zach Sullivan continues his baseball quest.

Sullivan has signed with the Lincoln Salt Dogs in Nebraska of the American Association of Professional Baseball League. This signing comes after Sullivan had a standout year in two different leagues last summer.

Zach played for the York Revolution in the Atlantic League, considered by many as the top independent league in baseball. Just weeks prior, Sullivan played in the Empire Professional Baseball League (EPBL) with the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds in 2019.

The 24-year-old Sullivan had six home runs, 20 RBI and hit .365 in 13 games in Plattsburgh. Sullivan was tabbed as a top prospect in the EPBL for his performance with the Thunderbirds.

Zach was drafted by the Miami Marlins out of Corning High School in 2014 in the 14th round of the MLB Draft. Sullivan played five seasons in the Marlins farm system before being released in 2018 from Class A Greensboro.

18 Sports will continue to follow Sullivan’s baseball path as it develops. The Lincoln Salt Dogs will open up their season Tuesday, May 19th at St. Paul.