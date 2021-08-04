Zakk Rolfe hired as assistant for new Elmira College wrestling program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College wrestling is making moves on the coaching circuit.

After head coach Cody Griswold stepped up as their new head coach of the men’s and women’s programs, the Soaring Eagles inaugural season will welcome in a standout from Elmira. Zakk Rolfe, a Section IV Champion at Elmira High School for the Express, has been named the assistant men’s wrestling coach. Rolfe announced the news via his personal Facebook account.

Rolfe comes to Elmira College after serving as the head wrestling coach at Corning High School for the Hawks. Rolfe also serves as the coach of local offseason wrestling team, Arm Spin Army. Considered by many as a true wrestler’s coach, several of Rolfe’s competitors have gone on to wrestle at the Division I collegiate level, and earned New York State and national place finishes. Zakk will bring a true wealth of wrestling knowledge to the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira is thrilled to bring wrestling to the school as the season is quickly upon us. Stick with 18 Sports as we will continue to cover the new sports coming to Elmira College.