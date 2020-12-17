Zaria Demember-Shazer adapting well at Marist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira native had one of her best performances yet in college basketball.

Zaria Demember-Shazer, a freshman forward for division one Marist College, scored 14 points and had five rebounds in the Red Foxes 67-48 win over Albany. Now, at (4-0), Marist is looking to keep up their strong start. Next up for Marist is a game at Fairfield Friday night at 7 pm.

Demember-Shazer has improved in every game so far this season for the Red Foxes. Zaria scored six points in the opener against Army, followed by eight and then 12 point performances versus Canisius. Her 14 points against Albany also included two three-pointers on the night.

18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Demember-Shazer on Wednesday discussing her strong start and adapting to the game.