3-ft. social distance requirement included in New York’s new guidance for schools

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has released new guidelines for schools bringing more students to the classroom for in-person instruction.

The new guidance recommends physical distancing requirements dependent on grade level, with a minimum of 3 feet for elementary school students. It lists rates of infection and cohort sizes as potential reasons for enacting a 6-foot social distancing requirement in middle and high schools.

The guidance also requires face masks be worn at all times, except during meals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Pre-K to Grade 12 Schools MasterGuidance by News 8 WROC on Scribd

