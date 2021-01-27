Chemung County approves high-risk sports under COVID-19 guidelines

State of our Schools

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Chemung County will allow schools to begin higher-risk sports starting February 1, 2021.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti announced their decision on Wednesday afternoon after the state released interim guidance for sports and recreation during the pandemic.

Safety guidance in Chemung County includes the following rules:

  • Athletes must wear a mask at all times
  • No spectators will be allowed for the first 14 days
    • Officials will review this guideline on or about Feb. 15
  • Failure to follow all guidelines could result in revocation or suspension of play
  • A three strike rule will be put in place to ensure compliance among all districts participating in higher risk sport activities

The state guidance applies to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and recreational activities, including schools, gyms, and fitness facilities.

The guidance states that effective February 1, 2021, higher risk sports and recreation may partake in training, competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective health authorities.

New York defines high risk sports as follows:

  • Football
  • Wrestling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Rugby
  • Basketball
  • Contact Lacrosse
  • Volleyball
  • Martial Arts
  • Competitive Cheer and Group Dance
  • Other sports and recreation activities with similar abilities to maintain physical distance and/or limit exposure to shared equipment prior to such equipment being cleaned and disinfected.

Tune in to 18 News at 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now