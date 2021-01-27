Chemung County approves high-risk sports under COVID-19 guidelines

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Chemung County will allow schools to begin higher-risk sports starting February 1, 2021.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti announced their decision on Wednesday afternoon after the state released interim guidance for sports and recreation during the pandemic.

Safety guidance in Chemung County includes the following rules:

Athletes must wear a mask at all times

No spectators will be allowed for the first 14 days Officials will review this guideline on or about Feb. 15

Failure to follow all guidelines could result in revocation or suspension of play

A three strike rule will be put in place to ensure compliance among all districts participating in higher risk sport activities

The state guidance applies to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and recreational activities, including schools, gyms, and fitness facilities.

The guidance states that effective February 1, 2021, higher risk sports and recreation may partake in training, competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective health authorities.

New York defines high risk sports as follows:

Football

Wrestling

Ice Hockey

Rugby

Basketball

Contact Lacrosse

Volleyball

Martial Arts

Competitive Cheer and Group Dance

Other sports and recreation activities with similar abilities to maintain physical distance and/or limit exposure to shared equipment prior to such equipment being cleaned and disinfected.

