Ithaca College plans return to normal in the fall semester, require vaccine

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College plans to return to full in-person learning and living arrangements at the college when the fall semester begins August 23.

The college says a key part of its plan to return to pre-pandemic status is a requirement that all students be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The expansion of vaccine eligibility and the increase of vaccine production have allowed the college to plan for a reopening of our campus this fall where in-person teaching, learning, and community-building can occur in ways that resemble a pre-pandemic “normal,” with a greatly reduced risk of infection for our campus community,” said college president Shirley M. Collado in a letter to the campus community.

The college’s plan includes a return to face-to-face activities and student events as well as all collegiate athletics.

Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23, and and the semester concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 15. It goes without saying that all of us will be thrilled to see the reinstatement of our traditional Fall Break (Oct. 14-15) and Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 20-28) — as well as a full Spring Break in March 2022 (March 12-20).

Registration for Fall 2021 begins next Tuesday, April 13, and continues through April 22.