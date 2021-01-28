Students struggle with their mental health during the pandemic

(WETM/NBC NEWS) – The pandemic has had a detrimental impact on students’ mental health as virtual learning dominates the new way of getting an education.

According to NBC News, “From March to October, the proportion of emergency department visits related to mental health increased 24 percent for children aged 5-11 and spiked 31 percent among adolescents aged 12-17, compared to the same period the previous year.”

In an interview with Dr. Candice Norcott, a clinical psychologist, and professor at the University of Chicago, she attributed this increase in mental health challenges to the “enduring uncertainty” of the pandemic.

Students now do not have recess to run around and be a kid.

Devon Tennant, a licensed social worker with Arnot Health, said that many children do not know how to express to their loved ones that they are experiencing mental health struggles like anxiety and depression.

“In terms of an Arnot perspective, we’re seeing a lot more anxiety and depression,” said Tennant. “Whenever I talk to a child, whether it is in the hospital or in a school setting, I say, ‘What does your body do when you get stressed? How do you know that you’re stressed or anxious?'”

Tennant said parents should check-in with their child. A child’s behavior may not change rapidly, but it could change over an extended period of time.

“Let them be kids,” said Tennant. “It is really hard to be a kid right now. Let them find a COVID-friendly activity and let them dive into it.”