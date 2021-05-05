Survey: Many NY students began the year without device, internet

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New survey results show that about 8% of New York’s public school students did not have a laptop or other device to use for remote learning in the first months of the school year. About 6% lacked adequate internet access despite districts’ efforts to equip students as the pandemic closed schools.

The preliminary results from the state Education Department’s fall Digital Equity Survey were released Wednesday by the New York Civil Liberties Union following a records request. The results show the greatest deficiencies in higher needs urban and suburban schools.

