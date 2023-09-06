Southern Tier Economic Growth (STEG) is a private 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization with the mission to retain, expand, and attract industry and high-quality jobs to Chemung County, New York.

This month, Chemung Supply Corporation is being featured in the STEG Business Spotlight. Chemung Supply is located in Elmira and is a key supplier for municipalities, contractors, and distributors throughout the Northeastern United States. They specialize in pipe, guide rail and installation, sign posts, structural steel, and winter wear parts for snow plows.

To find out more information on Chemung Supply Corporation, you can visit their website here.