Southern Tier Economic Growth (STEG) is a private 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization with the mission to retain, expand, and attract industry and high-quality jobs to Chemung County, New York.

This month, Southern Tier Logistics is being featured in the STEG Business Spotlight. Southern Tier Logistics is a division of Ohio Logistics, a multi-state business with 26 sites and over 8 million square feet of warehousing, manufacturing, and transportation and distribution centers. STL operates in the Southern Tier as a total provider, meaning that they can provide services from warehousing, to assembly, contract packaging, transportation and distribution.

