Business Attraction

Business recruitment is an important part of any comprehensive economic development strategy. New companies and their employees generate revenue for infrastructure improvements, encourage innovation, and increase personal spending which in turn supports additional growth. STEG responds to proposals and works with developers to attract new business investment that complements existing industries. Web-based technology is used to market these opportunities and area demographics in real-time.

Our Approach

On-demand tours of Chemung County’s top development opportunities and current, customized data are provided on STEG’s website.

Suppliers of local manufacturers are sent location packages and site visits are conducted when possible.

STEG markets the county online, to Empire State Development and other referring partners.

Performance Indicators

5 to 10 projects with developers are secured

3 to 5 new suppliers are assisted in locating to the area

5 to 10 RFPs, RFIs and proposal requests are coordinated

$100,000 STEG Annual Investment