Business Retention

Local businesses have options when it comes to where they invest and grow, STEG’s Business and Retention Program (BRE) connects them to financial incentive programs and investment opportunities and helps expedite business development through personal consultations throughout the year. Economic Development CRM software aids in measuring the performance of these visits and provides insight to the business community on emerging industry trends.

Our Approach

Senior STEG leadership is involved in consultations.

Local employers and issues impacting industry are highlighted in local television, print, and social media.

Result of visits and an online survey are shared with investors, the community, and policy makers.

Annual meeting is held with New York State Minority and Women’s Development (MWBE) which recognizes recently expanded industries, celebrates business growth and explores inclusive economic development strategies.

Performance Indicators

100 existing company consultations per year

Annual Online business survey

25-30 local companies receive specialized workforce and employment incentive assistance.

Six annual industry spotlights in local television and print media.

Annual local industry meeting

$100,000 STEG Annual Investment